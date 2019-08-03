Texas holds first practice of 2019

AUSTIN — The hype surrounding Texas football has been nonstop after its first 10 win season in over a decade and a victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The Longhorns had an opportunity to stop answering questions about their upcoming season when they took the practice field, Friday morning.

Coming in at No. 10 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll won’t lower the expectations set for the program. Until then, the Longhorns can only prepare for their season opener against Louisana Tech on August 31st, at home.