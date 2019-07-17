Texas headlines finale of Big 12 Media Days

Arlington– Texas football was the talk in the finale of Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium.

Since Mack Brown left the program back in 2013, the talk surrounding the program has been boiled down to one question. Is Texas Back? It’s been asked several times after a big win, but after their first 10 win season of the decade and a big win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, the question has been the talk of the college football offseason.

The Longhorns were picked second overall in the Big 12 preseason poll released last week. A lot of the confidence in the Longhorns comes from quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who led the Longhorns in the back half of 2019.

“He’s now going into his third in this offense, which is crucial,” said Herman.

“And I think he’s kind of feeling himself and is really confident in the fact that he can be the field general. He can get us into plays with minimal coaching. Where he just realizes, coach called this play it’s not great. I see one that’s better. I’m going to get us to that play. We’ve given him that freedom he sees the game that well.”

Ehlinger had a breakout season in 2018 and seems poised to make a run at the Heisman Trophy in 2019. There is a lot of positive and negative hype surrounding the Junior quarterback, ranging from being named Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year to having Terry Bradshaw criticize his style of play.

“I don’t look at it like that to tell you the truth,” Ehlinger said.

“I think the moment you start believing the hype or believing the hate, that’s when you can deviate from the path you’re supposed to be on. So, I don’t buy into that and I focus on what I can control. It’s completely irrelevant in my mind. I’m very focused on what I can control. The internal events that going with my teammates, my team, myself, and making us better. All that’s outside noise and its pretty irrelevant.”