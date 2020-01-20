Blackwell High School — Team Scores

TABC high school basketball rankings

Texas high school boys and girls public and private school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Jan. 20:

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Duncanville, 18-2; 2. Dickinson, 19-5; 3. Humble Summer Creek, 24-4; 4. Killeen Ellison, 23-4; 5. Austin Westlake, 24-1; 6. Allen, 20-4; 7. Humble Atascocita, 23-4; 8. Beaumont United, 22-2; 9. Galena Park North Shore, 24-2; 10. Grand Prairie, 17-1; 11. Waxahachie, 21-4; 12. Richardson, 24-2; 13. Odessa Permian, 19-2; 14. South Grand Prairie, 19-5; 15. Katy Morton Ranch, 16-8; 16. Austin Vandegrift, 22-2; 17. Prosper, 20-4; 18. Coppell, 20-4; 19. Denton Guyer, 16-4; 20. SA Northside Brandeis, 20-2; 21. Spring Westfield, 21-3; 22. DeSoto, 12-9; 23. Los Fresnos, 21-3; 24. Lewisville, 15-11; 25. North Crowley, 20-6.

Class 5A

1. Lancaster, 21-2; 2. Alvin Shadow Creek, 18-2; 3. Fort Bend Hightower, 20-5; 4. Port Arthur Memorial, 21-4; 5. FW Wyatt, 16-6; 6. SA Wagner, 21-5; 7. Carrollton Smith, 18-0; 8. Austin LBJ, 19-5; 9. Sulphur Springs, 18-7; 10. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 17-6; 11. Dallas Kimball, 17-6; 12. Midlothian, 17-7; 13. Hutto, 24-3; 14. Crowley, 14-11; 15. Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 19-2; 16. Red Oak, 14-11; 17. Burleson Centennial, 20-5; 18. EP Andress, 20-3; 19. Mansfield Timberview, 16-7; 20. WF Rider, 21-4; 21. Greenville, 24-4; 22. Manor, 17-8; 23. Frisco Independence, 18-5; 24. CC Ray, 16-4; 25. Manvel, 16-9.

Class 4A

1. Houston Yates, 12-4; 2. Dallas Carter, 17-7; 3. Dallas Lincoln, 12-12; 4. Decatur, 18-6; 5. Dallas Faith Family, 11-12; 6. La Marque, 23-6; 7. FW Dunbar, 10-9; 8. Seminole, 15-9; 9. Argyle, 22-2; 10. Liberty Hill, 16-7; 11. Waco Connally, 11-4; 12. Clint, 16-5; 13. Lubbock Estacado, 17-5; 14. Silsbee, 13-11; 15. Waxahachie Life, 19-8; 16. Fredericksburg, 24-0; 17. Pleasanton, 23-3; 18. Celina, 16-6; 19. China Spring, 19-7; 20. Stafford, 17-9; 21. Lamar Fulshear, 10-13; 22. Paris, 19-8; 23. Salado, 16-7; 24. Alvarado, 22-4; 25. Krum, 15-8.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 10-11; 2. Crockett, 21-2; 3. SA Cole, 18-6; 4. Peaster, 21-4; 5. Coldspring-Oakhurst, 23-4; 6. Universal City Randolph, 19-3; 7. Brock, 19-7; 8. Hallettsville, 19-2; 9. CC London, 20-4; 10. Little River Academy, 19-6; 11. Shallowater, 19-4; 12. Abernathy, 14-4; 13. Aransas Pass, 19-8; 14. Santa Rosa, 17-6; 15. Atlanta, 20-4; 16. Grandview, 12-10; 17. Tatum, 15-8; 18. Malakoff, 15-4; 19. Van Alstyne, 17-6; 20. Childress, 17-6; 21. Diboll, 14-6; 22. Winnie East Chambers, 16-7; 23. Commerce, 16-9; 24. Mineola, 15-7; 25. Franklin, 16-10.

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill, 25-0; 2. Shelbyville, 22-2; 3. Grapeland, 23-1; 4. Hearne, 16-1; 5. Tenaha, 17-5; 6. Muenster, 14-2; 7. Gruver, 16-4; 8. McLeod, 22-2; 9. Thorndale, 18-4; 10. Floydada, 17-4; 11. San Perlita, 17-9; 12. Clarksville, 13-9; 13. Garrison, 20-3; 14. Post, 8-2; 15. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 18-4; 16. Port Aransas, 17-10; 17. Clarendon, 14-6; 18. Poolville, 16-9; 19. Flatonia, 18-6; 20. Yorktown, 14-10; 21. Stamford, 16-7; 22. Wheeler, 10-7; 23. San Augustine, 8-4; 24. Wolfe City, 19-7; 25. Gary, 21-5.

Class 1A

1. La Rue La Poynor, 21-2; 2. Slidell, 18-7; 3. Graford, 18-6; 4. Gail Borden County, 18-2; 5. Paducah, 16-3; 6. Laneville, 16-5; 7. Nazareth, 14-7; 8. Jayton, 18-2; 9. Eula, 18-5; 10. Texline, 16-5; 11. Leggett, 18-6; 12. Mertzon Irion County, 20-0; 13. Waelder, 21-6; 14. Neches, 12-8; 15. Dime Box, 14-6; 16. Lingleville, 19-3; 17. Lipan, 15-9; 18. Moulton, 13-7; 19. Saltillo, 21-4; 20. Ector, 18-5; 21. Calvert, 15-4; 22. Westbrook, 18-5; 23. New Home, 15-9; 24. Springlake Earth, 14-5; 25. Rankin, 7-5.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Plano John Paul II, 29-1; 2. Dallas St. Mark’s, 19-4; 3. Midland Christian, 25-4; 4. SA Antonian Prep, 26-7; 5. Houston St. John’s, 18-4; 6. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 21-6; 7. Austin St. Stephen’s, 16-10; 8. Arlington Oakridge, 22-2; 9. Houston Christian, 21-8; 10. Bellaire Episcopal, 17-9.

TAPPS 5A

1. Frisco Legacy Christian, 23-5; 2. Houston Westbury Christian, 16-9; 3. SA TMI Episcopal, 24-3; 4. Victoria St. Joseph, 15-5; 5. Grapevine Faith Christian, 18-8; 6. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian, 13-7; 7. FW Christian, 14-8; 8. Dallas Christian, 16-9; 9. SA Holy Cross, 17-8; 10. Bullard Brook Hill, 12-5.

TAPPS 4A

1. The Woodlands Christian, 18-6; 2. Arlington Grace Prep, 19-7; 3. Colleyville Covenant Christian, 17-8; 4. Shertz John Paul II, 15-3; 5. St. Thomas Episcopal, 11-5; 6. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 14-11; 7. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 25-7; 8. SA Lutheran, 19-9; 9. Waco Vanguard, 8-5; 10. Midland Trinity, 11-2.

TAPPS 3A

1. Dallas Yavneh, 20-3; 2. Marble Falls Faith, 15-2; 3. Midland Classical, 18-5; 4. SA Castle Hills, 16-6; 5. Denton Calvary, 17-9; 6. Bryan Brazos Christian, 13-8; 7. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 15-7; 8. New Braunfels Christian, 17-12; 9. Texoma Christian, 11-11; 10. Watauga Harvest, 9-8.

TAPPS 2A

1. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 19-6; 2. Conroe Covenant, 18-9; 3. Galveston O’Connell, 24-4; 4. Temple Holy Trinity, 16-6; 5. Austin Waldorf, 14-7; 6. FW Bethesda, 16-6; 7. Victoria Faith, 18-8; 8. Shiner St. Paul Catholic, 8-5; 9. Lubbock All-Saints, 10-11; 10. Bryan St. Joseph, 8-9.

TAPPS 1A

1. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 17-4; 2. Baytown Christian, 10-5; 3. Dallas Tyler Street Christian, 7-3; 4. Alamo Macedonian, 16-7; 5. Longview Trinity, 10-3; 6. Weatherford Christian, 11-7; 7. Waco Eagle Christian, 15-9; 8. Amarillo Holy Cross, 12-4; 9. Houston Southwest Christian, 12-5; 10. WF Notre Dame, 10-9.

___

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Duncanville, 25-3; 2. DeSoto, 23-2; 3. Cypress Creek, 28-0; 4. Arlington Martin, 26-4; 5. South Grand Prairie, 27-2; 6. Cedar Hill, 22-7; 7. Denton Guyer, 23-4; 8. Humble Atascocita, 26-3; 9. Cypress Ranch, 23-3; 10. Humble Summer Creek, 22-4; 11. Plano, 23-4; 12. Austin Westlake, 22-6; 13. Hurst Bell, 23-3; 14. Cibolo Steele, 20-8; 15. Keller, 21-4; 16. Killeen Harker Heights, 22-5; 17. Beaumont United, 22-4; 18. Garland Sachse, 20-6; 19. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 20-6; 20. Lake Travis, 20-8; 21. SA Reagan, 20-7; 22. League City Clear Springs, 22-6; 23. Killeen Ellison, 19-8; 24. Converse Judson, 21-8; 25. Katy Tompkins, 26-3.

Class 5A

1. Amarillo, 26-2; 2. Cedar Park, 23-3; 3. Red Oak, 19-6; 4. CC Carroll, 24-4; 5. Alvin Shadow Creek, 22-4; 6. Mansfield Timberview, 19-8; 7. Fort Bend Hightower, 23-5; 8. Denton Braswell, 21-4; 9. CC Veterans Memorial, 23-6; 10. Georgetown, 21-8; 11. Royse City, 20-5; 12. SA Veterans Memorial, 20-7; 13. WF Rider, 23-1; 14. Kerrville Tivy, 23-4; 15. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 24-4; 16. Brownsville Veterans, 24-5; 17. Frisco Liberty, 17-9; 18. Lubbock Monterey, 25-3; 19. Lake Dallas, 17-4; 20. Jacksonville, 16-8; 21. CC Tuloso-Midway, 20-6; 22. Bryan Rudder, 24-3; 23. Pflugerville Connally, 20-9; 24. EP Andress, 20-4; 25. CC Flour Bluff, 18-8.

Class 4A

1. Canyon, 23-1; 2. Argyle, 22-5; 3. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 21-8; 4. Beeville Jones, 24-2; 5. Fairfield, 23-3; 6. Sunnyvale, 27-2; 7. Bullard, 2-4; 8. San Elizario, 23-3; 9. La Grange, 23-3; 10. Decatur, 24-3; 11. Bridgeport, 20-5; 12. Glen Rose, 22-5; 13. Houston Yates, 12-6; 14. Jasper, 25-5; 15. Hereford, 18-6; 16. Stephenville, 21-8; 17. Hidalgo, 26-4; 18. Dallas Lincoln, 16-7; 19. Dallas Pinkston, 19-5; 20. Brownsboro, 22-6; 21. Houston Yates, 15-6; 22. Robstown, 23-3; 23. CC West Oso, 15-9; 24. Fredericksburg, 21-8; 25. Devine, 20-5.

Class 3A

1. Shallowater, 25-0; 2. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 22-2; 3. Tuscola Jim Ned, 25-3; 4. Idalou, 22-1; 5. Woodville, 23-4; 6. Wall, 15-7; 7. Schulenburg, 22-4; 8. Odem, 22-6; 9. Mineola, 20-4; 10. Pottsboro, 20-5; 11. Ponder, 17-10; 12. Brock, 20-7; 13. Luling, 18-6; 14. Poth, 18-4; 15. Edgewood, 21-5; 16. Grandview, 22-4; 17. Winnsboro, 19-6; 18. Bells, 21-5; 19. Canadian, 18-6; 20. Howe, 19-5; 21. Jarrell, 20-7; 22. Hitchcock, 17-4; 23. Little River Academy, 16-9; 24. Cisco, 19-6; 25. Aransas Pass, 17-7.

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill, 27-0; 2. Vega, 26-0; 3. Woden, 27-0; 4. Gruver, 20-2; 5. San Saba, 27-2; 6. Grapeland, 22-5; 7. Mason, 22-3; 8. Wellington, 21-5; 9. Panhandle, 21-4; 10. Haskell, 21-3; 11. Era, 18-8; 12. Goldthwaite, 21-4; 13. Collinsville, 21-6; 14. Muenster, 23-4; 15. Santo, 17-8; 16. Marlin, 16-4; 17. Farwell, 19-7; 18. Centerville, 19-7; 19. Snook, 20-5; 20. Alvord, 16-5; 21. Douglass, 19-5; 22. Port Aransas, 19-8; 23. Falls City, 18-7; 24. Gladewater Union Grove, 16-6; 25. Kerens, 18-8.

Class 1A

1. Nazareth, 19-8; 2. Dodd City, 23-4; 3. Lipan, 22-3; 4. Ropesville, 21-2; 5. Huckabay, 22-3; 6. Whiteface, 19-5; 7. Ackerly Sands, 23-3; 8. New Home, 20-4; 9. Moulton, 17-7; 10. Hermleigh, 18-7; 11. Eula, 21-6; 12. Rocksprings, 15-5; 13. Saltillo, 21-7; 14. Westbrook, 17-7; 15. Slidell, 21-4; 16. Brookesmith, 18-3; 17. Tilden McMullen County, 20-2; 18. Abbott, 17-0; 19. Chireno, 18-9; 20. Gail Borden County, 10-4; 21. Lenorah Grady, 19-5; 22. Veribest, 16-8; 23. Blackwell, 22-6; 25. La Rue La Poynor, 20-6; 25. Lorenzo, 16-8.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Houston The Village, 26-3; 2. Plano John Paul II, 25-3; 3. FW All Saints Episcopal, 23-0; 4. Argyle Liberty Christian, 27-2; 5. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 16-11; 6. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 12-9; 7. Concordia Lutheran, 24-12; 8. Houston St. Agnes, 13-12; 9. Houston Episcopal, 15-4; 10. SA Antonian, 14-17.

TAPPS 5A Private School

1. FW Southwest Christian, 15-6; 2. CC Incarnate Word, 22-8; 3. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 12-10; 4. Victoria St. Joseph, 19-6; 5. Austin Hyde Park, 15-6; 6. Tyler Grace Community Christian, 9-9; 7. Austin Regents, 10-8; 8. Frisco Legacy Christian, 16-7; 9. Houston Lutheran South, 10-5; 10. Houston Second Baptist, 7-11.

TAPPS 4A Private School

1. Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 24-2; 2. Boerne Geneva, 17-2; 3. Lubbock Christian, 15-4; 4. Dallas Shelton, 12-1; 5. Kennedale Fellowship, 18-7; 6. The Woodlands Christian, 11-6; 7. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 17-8; 8. Waco Reicher, 13-10; 9. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 11-7; 10. Schertz John Paul II Catholic, 12-8.

TAPPS 3A

1. Midland Classical, 18-4; 2. Round Rock Christian, 15-1; 3. Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic, 18-7; 4. Marble Falls Faith, 15-3; 5. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 16-8; 6. Waco Live Oak Classical, 14-7; 7. Beaumont Legacy Christian, 11-6; 8. Sherman Texoma Christian, 16-8; 9. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 14-12; 10. Dallas Lutheran, 9-9.

TAPPS 2A

1. Austin Waldorf, 20-2; 2. Lubbock Southcrest, 11-2; 3. Muenster Sacred Heart, 11-10; 4. Shiner St. Paul Catholic, 8-3; 5. Longview Christian Heritage, 16-7; 6. FW Bethesda, 11-6; 7. Bryan Allen, 10-4; 8. Plano Coram Deo, 11-10; 9. Victoria Faith, 14-10; 10.Conroe Covenant Christian, 8-6.

TAPPS 1A

1. San Antonio Legacy, 13-5; 2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 12-11; 3. Universal City 1st Baptist, 8-2; 4. Alamo Macedonian, 10-5; 5. Palmhurst Faith Christian, 9-3; 6. WF Notre Dame, 7-5; 7. Weatherford Christian, 8-4; 8. Kingwood Covenant Prep, 8-8; 9. Edinburg Harvest, 7-2; 10. San Angelo Cornerstone, 13-9.

