SAN ANGELO– The Central boys and girls swim teams are getting ready to compete at the District 2-6A meet in Midland on Thursday.



Both programs have a long-standing tradition of success and this years’ expectations remain the same.



The boys’ team has won 12 straight district titles. In 2021 Central swept all three relays and won 11 individual medals at the district meet. As for the girls, they’re looking to reclaim a district title for the first time since 2019 after falling to Midland High the past two years.



Hear what seniors Caleb Peacock, Sam Helm, Katelyn Mygrants, and Holly Herrington had to say about this year’s 2-6A meet in the video above.