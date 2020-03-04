Sterling City wins thriller against Eden for first regional tournament appearance since 1999

BRONTE — Sterling City battled until the very end of its Class 1A regional quarterfinal matchup against Eden and prevailed 56-53 for its first regional tournament appearance since 1999 on Tuesday.

The Eagles trailed by one with under a minute to play but after a basket by Quinton McMullan and free throws from Cross Knittel took a three-point lead. Knittel finished with a game-high 24 points while McMullan added 7 points.

The Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game with 1.5 seconds remaining and forward Hunter Rodgers got off a shot from halfcourt but missed by a few inches to the left of the basket.

Sterling City will face Paducah in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday in Abilene.