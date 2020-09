STERLING CITY — No. 4 Sterling City will take on No. 7 May in a battle of top 10 teams in 1A Division I on Friday.

The Eagles (1-0) handily defeated rival Garden City 74-28, for their first win in the series since 2014. Meanwhile, the Tigers also cruised in their season opener, defeating Bryson 70-14.

The match up could provide both programs with their first challenge of the season.