State Champions, Mason Punchers, Predicted to Capture 14-2A DI Title

SAN ANGELO, Texas–

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football picks the defending 2A Division I State Champions, the Mason Punchers, to finish first in District 14-2A.

The Punchers are coming off an incredible season. Finishing 16-0 and capturing their second State Title in school history after defeating New Deal 44-6 in the 2A Division I State Championship Game.

Kade Burns stepped down as head coach of the Mason Punchers after eight seasons. He complied a 100-9 record, including three State Championship appearances, and two titles (2011 & 2018)

Michael McLeod steps in from the defensive coordinator position. The Punchers return four starters on offense and four on defense.

Running Back Klay Klaerner was named the preseason offensive MVP in the District by Dave Campbell’s. He totaled 1,600 yards and 35 touchdowns in his junior season. Defensive Tackle Slone Stultz was named preseason defensive MVP in the District.

The Junction Eagles are also in District 14-2A DI. They are predicted to finish third in District play. The Eagles will be under the direction of new head coach, John Contrucci.

Junction will look to erase their 2-9 record from 2018 as they bring back six starters on both sides of the ball.

The Punchers will open up their season at home to host the Wall Hawks at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29th.

The Eagles will be on the road against Ingram Moore on Friday, August 30th. Kick off is slated for 7:30 p.m.