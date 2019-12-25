Spagnola: Cowboys approach for week 17

The Dallas Cowboys (7-8) are moving forward from their loss to Philadelphia (8-7) on Sunday, that would’ve clinched the NFC East for the Cowboys with a win.

Dallas must win on Sunday against Washington AND the Eagles must lose to the New York Giants.

Silver Star Nation Insider Mickey Spagnola looks ahead to this week and what the main focus should be for the Cowboys.

