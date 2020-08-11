Sonora ready to return to winning ways

SONORA — Sonora has been one of the most successful programs in the Concho Valley over the past 20 years.

Since winning a state title in 2000, the Broncos have only finished a season with a losing record three times, two coming in the last two years.

In 2019 with a new head coach and injuries the team finished with a 4-7 overall record, but still made the postseason, falling in the bi-district round to East Bernard.

Now in head coach Kevin Sherrill’s second year with the program they’re looking to return to their winning ways.

11 starters return, notably senior linemen Reagan Owen, Marcos Villalobos, and Seth Edwards, and senior quarterback Preston Gonzales.

The Broncos were placed in District 2-3A Division II during realignment in February, a league made up of former district opponents Ingram Moore and Brady, and Ballinger, Bangs, and Grape Creek.

Sonora opens it’s season against Ozona at 7:30 p.m. on August 28th at Lions’ Stadium in Ozona.