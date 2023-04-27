SAN ANGELO, TX— “It’s pretty exciting because Sonora hasn’t done that in a long time,” said Sonora Broncos sophomore Dylan Ford.

The last time the girls and boys Sonora golf teams made it to state was 2015, and having yet another sport at Sonora excel gives the athletes something to look forward to in the future.

“I’m hoping it will bring more kids to the program because golf is a good sport. I’m hoping it brings more people in,” said Broncos senior Annika Galindo.

“It’s pretty big for the future. Hopefully, more kids start playing here. We really didn’t have many people playing in the previous years, and we have a lot of new kids now, and hopefully, that continues,” said Ford.

Last week the boys were named regional champions to advance to state, and the girls placed third to punch their ticket. The girls will play at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin on May 15th and 16th, and the boys will compete on May 22nd and 23rd.

“We are hoping to eliminate unnecessary strokes and get better at putting. So we are trying to practice this month to prepare ourselves for the state championship,” said Annika.

“Be more consistent both days. We didn’t do too well on the second day. We want to win state. We always have a mind of winning state,” said Broncos senior Jacob Perez.

Advancing to the state tournament is something special for this program and community, and the athletes are hopeful they will return to Sonora with more hardware.

“That would be exciting because we would be the first boy’s team to win state, and of course, the girls have had a history of capturing state. It would be amazing for us to bring one back the first time as the boys,” said Perez.

“It’s a big stand for us. I think it puts us out there for the community,” said Broncos freshman Madison Galindo.