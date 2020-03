SAN ANGELO — Brady used its solid hitting to cruise past Windthorst 12-2 in the Lake View Tournament at SAY Baseball Complex on Friday.

The Bulldogs (5-1) took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first and led wire to wire. Windhorst scored its only two runs in the bottom of the third.

Brady wraps up tournament play against Palo Duro at 12 p.m. and Lake View at 2 p.m. tomorrow.