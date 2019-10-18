Tank Responds to Eagles Coach

The Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Earlier this week…Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson said his team was coming here to beat the Cowboys and go into solo possession of first place.

Not so fast…says the Cowboy’s Demarcus Lawrence…. Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola has more…

Well, it might have taken five days for somebody in the Cowboys locker room to thoroughly respond to Philadelphia head coach Doug Peterson, saying on Monday that the Eagles were going to come down in here, beat the Cowboys on Sunday and go into first place in the NFC East.

All right he gotta come here. Tell him come on…tell him come on…we ready. Can he play the game??? So he might want to shut his *** and stay on the sidelines. He can’t play the game for them. The Eagles gotta come play you know he supposed to stay on the sideline and do whatever he wants to do…but he can’t play the game for them so we’ll see.

Well, thank you for that, DeMarcus Lawrence. As for the Cowboys situation going into Sunday’s game, well, it appears to be just a little bit better than what it was early in the week.

The Cowboys still have eight players listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game, and that includes three offensive linemen, two of their top three wide receivers and one of their cornerbacks, while the other one is out.

Four of these players are Pro Bowl players for the Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola.