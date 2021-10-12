Silver Star Nation Interactive: Looking back at Cowboys win over Giants, previewing New England clash

(SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys pushed their winning streak to four games Sunday with a win at home over the New York Giants 44-20.

Dallas QB Dak Prescott threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns against the team’s NFC East rivals, 364 days the game last season when he went down for an ankle injury that put him on the shelf for the rest of the season.

This year it was New York heading to the bench as injuries forced the Giant’s top running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones to leave during the first half of the game.

The 4-1 Cowboys will be on the road Sunday as the New England Patriots welcome them to Gillette Stadium. The Pats are coming off of a 25-22 win over Houston Sunday after Nick Folk knocked in a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the ballgame.

Mickey Spagnola and Wess Moore will break down the game in the latest Silver Star Nation Interactive show.

