SILVER STAR NATION – The Dallas Cowboys defense was able to hold on against a late push by Washington to ensure a win in the first of four conference games over the next five weeks.

After holding Washington to only eight points with just under 10 minutes left to play, Dallas gave up two quick scores, making it a one-score game with just over four minutes left.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse was able to scoop up a late fumble from Washington backup QB Kyle Allen to put away the game for Dallas.

Dak Prescott less than impressed, only picking up 211 yards on a 22-39 performance, throwing for a single score but a pair of picks.

His 58.8 quarterback rating against Washington was well below his numbers against other conference foes. In Week 3, Prescott had a rating of 143.3 against Philadelphia, and he hung a 116.9 on the Giants in Week 5.

Speaking of the G-Men, the Cowboys will head to MetLife Stadium Sunday for a noon kickoff. New York is in the NFC East cellar, with back-to-back losses against Miami and the Chargers heading into the game with Dallas.

Wess Moore and Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola will break it all down in Tuesday’s edition of Silver Star Nation Interactive.

You can see the live stream in the video player at the top of this page starting at 3 p.m., and we want you to join in on the conversation. Just share your question using the hashtag #AskMickey on Twitter and watch as we answer them live.