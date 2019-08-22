Remembering Luke Laufenberg

IT WAS A SOMBER DAY HERE AT THE STAR AS THE COWBOYS CONTINUED PREPARATIONS FOR THEIR 3RD PRESEASON GAME, BUT FOOTBALL HONESTLY DIDN’T SEEM THAT IMPORTANT, AS ONE OF OUR OWN, BABE LAUFENBERG LOST HIS SON LUKE TO LEUKEMIA… HEAD COACH JASON GARRETT FREQUENTLY VISITED LUKE AS HE FOUGHT HIS CURAGEOUS FIGHT…SO THURSDAY WAS ESPECIALLY TOUGH FOR THE HEAD COACH…

Jason Garrett: “Luke was an amazing young man. You guys have heard me talk about “fight” a lot. I don’t know if I’ve seen a better example of that in my life. With what he’s gone through over the last couple of years. The spirit he had, every day, to battle through it, To always be thoughtful about the people in his life. How’s my mom doing, how’s my Dad doing? How’s my brother doing? Amazing. You’d walk into the room, and he’d just light up, whatever was going on. He just had this – this way, this strength, unlike I’ve ever seen, unlike I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s such a tragedy, it’s so hard to understand, but I know I will and anybody who ever knew him, will be forever inspired by the life that he lived.”

BEYOND JUST THE HEAD COACH, LUKE’S SPIRIT AND FIGHT WAS FELT THROUGHOUT THE ORGANIZATION…

JASON WITTEN/ COWBOYS TIGHT END: “What a fight he did. He was an inspiration to Babe and so many of us, so our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go through it. He fought the good fight. I’ll certainly go home and hug my kids tonight and be thankful for their health.”

BRAD SHAM/ COWBOYS RADIO ANNOUNCER: “Luke fought his way back from something most people could never fight back from and came all the way back and got himself a scholarship, and he was the starting tight end at UTEP. Then to be told, sorry you’re right back in it. To me dealing with that cruelty, the way Luke’s whole family did, that has to call on a strength and a reserve that I don’t think I could Identify with.

ON BEHALF OF ALL OF THE SILVER STAR NATION OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS GO OUT TO THE LAUFENBERG FAMILY… AT COWBOYS TRAINING CAMP, I’M MATT ROBERTS…