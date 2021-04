FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) – The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio at 7 p.m. CDT Thursday night.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola and Silver Star Nation’s Tobin McDuff are at The Star in Frisco, Texas where the Dallas Cowboys are holding their NFL Draft Party.

Tobin and Mickey have some insights about where the Cowboys are headed with the 10th overall pick this season.