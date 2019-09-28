Mickey’s Keys to the Game

The Dallas Cowboys travel to New Orleans for a Sunday Night match up with the new look New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has this week’s Keys to the Game.

The first key is control Alvin as in the Saints all-purpose running back Alvin Kamara his quarterback right now Teddy Bridgewater with Drew Brees out says he’s the human joystick you he’s hard to stop he’s hard to tackle he’s hard to catch and they will throw him the ball. The Cowboys can’t let him take over the game.

The second key is serve and protect. That’s for the Cowboys offensive line in the first three games Dak Prescott has only been sacked twice last year at this time after three games he was sacked nine times the Cowboys must keep him upright if the Cowboys will score enough points to beat these New Orleans Saints

And the third key is no doubloons like those trinkets they throw out during Mardi Gras to the crowd the Cowboys can’t throw out any gifts to the Saints no turnovers no mistakes in the special teams that’s how the Saints beat Seattle last week the Cowboys can’t do that

For the Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola.