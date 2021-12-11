LANDOVER, MD (SILVER STAR NATION) — An old rivalry is renewed when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

The spark was started earlier this week when Mike McCarthy said, “We’re comfortable with who we are and where we are. But I’m excited about what’s in front of us because we’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that.”

That promoted Football Team head coach Ron Rivera to respond with, “big mistake.”

Washington is two games behind the Cowboys in the NFC East, making this game arguably the biggest bout for the Cowboys this season. Winner of the game will have a step up in the tiebreaker as both teams head into the final stretch of the regular season.

Cowboys will be welcoming back defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore to the roster. According to the injury roster, wide receiver Noah Brown has been ruled out.

The Cowboys have elevated running back JaQuan Hardy from the practice squad, which might be a sign that Tony Pollard could be out for the game.

As always, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his ‘Keys to Victory’ report ahead of Sunday’s game.

The game kicks off on FOX at noon Central Daylight Time.