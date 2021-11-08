Mickey: Reflecting on Cowboys loss

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys players and coaches are answering questions Monday about how the Denver Broncos made the team look so bad on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The four and four Broncos dominated every aspect of the game, putting a damper on quarterback Dak Prescott’s return from his 2 week absence to deal with a calf injury.

The final score of 30-16 was not indicative of the lopsided game, as the Cowboys touchdowns came late in the fourth quarter, long after it would have been possible to win the game.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the latest from Head Coach Mike McCarthy.