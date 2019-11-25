Mickey on Cowboys Loss

The Dallas Cowboys knew when they came in here to Gillette Stadium to play a Patriots team that was 9 and 1 and had won 20 consecutive games here at home, that they needed to be perfect. The Cowboys weren’t they made way too many mistakes.

And think about it this way. The Cowboys totaled more yards than the New England Patriots. They ran for more yards. They threw for more yards. Yet on a day that was probably better suited for seals. It was Patriots 13, Cowboys 9. That was the mistakes that did the Cowboys in Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said after the game. We made too many mistakes and they made the plays.

And so now you have a six and five Dallas Cowboys team still in first place in the NFC East, but missed a huge opportunity to take a two game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles who were beaten by Seattle on Sunday afternoon. That Cowboys also were the recipients of two very weird tripping calls that led to huge plays in this game and then took away some momentum on offense. And no one’s really sure what those tripping calls were, but they got him and the Cowboys end up leaving here. And now they got four days to get ready for the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving

For the Silver Star Nation. Mickey Spagnola.