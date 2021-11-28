Mickey: COVID surges among coaching staff, Steele out Thursday

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — COVID-19 has struck again at The Star in Frisco that will leave at least two assistant coaches and one player out against the New Orleans Saints.

The Dallas Cowboys have announced offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant offensive line coach Joe Blaska have entered the COVID-19 protocol. Offensive tackle Terence Steele was also placed on the COVID-19 list.

Team meetings have gone virtual starting Sunday and will be virtual on Monday.

As always, Cowboys Mickey Spagnola has the latest.