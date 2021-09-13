Mickey: COVID impacts Cowboys lineup

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) celebrates after recovering a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumble during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The good news….the Dallas Cowboys got two players back from the COVID19 list on Monday. The bad news…another starter has joined that list and will most likely miss the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

To make matters worse, Offensive Tackle La’El Collins has been suspended for five games due to a violation of the NFL substance policy.

The Cowboys had a lot of positive takeaways from their 2-point loss to the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, so the loss of a couple of key players is bad news for the team.

The Chargers won their season opener at Washington on Sunday. The two teams square off Sunday at the brand new So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles. There were games played at the stadium last year, including a Cowboys game, but this is the first time fans have been allowed inside.

