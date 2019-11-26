Garrett 4th down call questioned

Well, it might be Monday and the Dallas Cowboys are already on to the Buffalo Bills, their opponent on Thanksgiving Day. This coming Thursday. But Jason Garrett, the Cowboys head coach, is still answering questions about 4th and 7 at the eleven-yard line and why the Cowboys decided to kick a field goal

If it were a more favorable fourth down situation, it would be a situation where probably would go for fourth and seven. And that and that situation against that defense down in that part of the field is pretty challenging. So, you know, we had a play called On Third Down that had an opportunity to score in the end zone and an underneath option had another option that we could have worked to an unfortunate just didn’t work out for us. Dak had to get flushed out of the pocket. So, you know, you’re always have that understanding that, you know, that can be a territory that you would go for it on fourth down to keep the touchdown opportunity to live for you if it’s manageable enough. And no surprise to most of us. Sounds like from what I’m hearing, the word coming from Park Avenue in Manhattan, those tripping penalties really weren’t tripping penalties and shouldn’t have been called. Also, a couple of injury updates. Antoine Woods sprained a knee. He’s not going to be available for the Thanksgiving Day game. And they’re trying to manage Jeff Heath’s shoulder, who re injured in that game for the Silver Star Nation I’m Mickey Spagnola here at the Star.