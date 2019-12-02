Dak: Enough talk!

The sign above the clock by the equipment room says no excuses and no one in this Cowboys locker room is offering excuses for the 6 and 6 record, as a matter of fact. They’re frustrated by it and no one’s happy about being six and six, even if they’re in first place in the NFC East, one game ahead of the five and seven Philadelphia Eagles. And as Dak Prescott will tell you, talk is cheap.

When it’s times like this. It’s more to lead by example. Talk’s cheap, right? We’ve talked a lot and we’ve talked to a bunch and gotten ourselves right to where we are. So, in a moment like this, I say, hell with the talking and I’m going to do more. I’m going to work harder. And if you’re if you’re a young guy looking for somebody to figure it out and how to do it. Look at me, some of these other guys, because that’s exactly what we’re doing is putting a head down, focusing and doubling down on ourselves. You think fiery speeches can help? Sometimes they have their times, but you need to be fired up a six and six this isn’t the locker room for you.

And as for our Cowboys update on the injuries going into this game Thursday night against the Bears not practicing today, Jeff Heath, Antoine Woods and Leighton Vander Esch , it sounds like with Vander Esch, he’s still going to need a couple more weeks to recover from that neck problem he’s been having.

For the Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola here at the Star.