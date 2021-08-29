Cowboys winless as preseason ends

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The patients were a Pecos County man in his 30s, a Schleicher County woman in her 70s, and a Runnels County woman in her 90s, none of whom were vaccinated. No other information about the patients is currently available.