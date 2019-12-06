Cowboys picking up the pieces

The Dallas Cowboys spent Friday picking up the pieces after the 31 24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday evening.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett had a conference call with the local media. And obviously the first question was gonna be about the kicking situation. Brett Maher missing his third consecutive field goal attempt and has only made three of his last seven. Garrett said that the Cowboys would continue to monitor the situation earlier in the day. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said We will keep looking at it. But the field of available kickers out there is not very plentiful.

Also, Dak Prescott ended up bruising the index finger on his right hand and also sprained his left hand a little bit. They didn’t think that was gonna be too serious.

As for the team’s confidence now losing three in a row, Jason Garrett said We just have to re mind this team of the good things they’ve done and what they’re capable of doing going forward. But the biggest problem has been the defense in these last four of the last five games. The Cowboys have given up twenty-eight point twenty-seven points, twenty-six points, and then the thirty-one disciplining gap control has been a big problem on the defense

For the Silver Star Nation on Mickey Spagnola. here at the Star.