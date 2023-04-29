The Dallas Cowboys select Jalen Brooks, receiver from South Carolina, in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. (Photo courtesy AP)

KANSAS CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys have made their final selection of the 2023 NFL Draft in the seventh round, closing out their 2023 draft class.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, with the 27th pick of the seventh round and the 244th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Jalen Brooks, a wide receiver with the University of South Carolina.

Brooks has great physical traits, standing at 6’1″ and weighing 209 pounds. A little slow for a wide receiver, running a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, he relies on his natural hands and his strength.

Brooks began his college football career at Division II Wingate, racking up over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. His stats while at South Carolina don’t jump off the page, but he’s got all of the traits that have the potential to be developed into a solid NFL wide receiver.

Brooks was seen as a leader during his time with the Gamecocks in South Carolina. He was the recipient of the 2022 Overcoming Adversity Award and the 2022 Community Service Award.

The Cowboys made eight selections during the 2023 NFL Draft and will now sign a handful of undrafted free agents.

Make sure you stick with the Silver Star Nation for an in-depth analysis of the newest Dallas Cowboys throughout the 2023 NFL Draft as the picks come in.