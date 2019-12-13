Cowboys injury report

When you’re six and seven and saddled in a three-game losing streak, you’re certainly not surrounded by a lot of good news. But maybe the Cowboys got some good news on Friday on the injury front.

You know, going through this week, the Cowboys knew that Leighton Vander Esch would not be playing, but the Cowboys would think they could rely on Sean Lee to take his place as he has been. Well, Sean Lee did not practice all week, but on Friday, the Cowboys listed him as questionable with a peck and thigh injury. And I’m told Sean Lee has a pretty good chance of playing in the game.

So that was some good news for the Cowboys and also the eleven guys that were that are on the injury port. They all practice fully on Friday and it looks like they’ll all should be able to play.

So, the other player that is in somewhat of an injury question is Ventel Bryant, the rookie wide receiver, hurt his knee on Friday and he’s been listed as questionable.

So, from a health standpoint and maybe even being refreshed, the Cowboys got some good news after playing on Thursday. They’ve had nine days before they play the Rams on Sunday

For the Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola.