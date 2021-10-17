Cowboys edge Patriots in overtime 35-29

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) stretches the ball over the goal line for the game-winning touchdown, as New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) gives chase, during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild finish to beat New England 35-29 on Sunday, their first win over Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

Dallas hadn’t won at New England since 1987 and was 0-5 against Belichick. The Cowboys (5-1) have won five straight, their longest winning streak since 2016.

The Cowboys led 17-14 entering the fourth quarter, and that’s when the fun began. The teams traded five scores in the period, three in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

New England (2-4) was clinging to a 21-20 lead when sensational Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted rookie Mac Jones and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown — his seventh pick and second pick-six of the season — to put Dallas ahead 26-20. On the next play from scrimmage, Jones hit Kendrick Bourne for a 75-yard score. Jones hooked up with Jakobi Meyers for the 2-point conversion.

But Prescott led the Cowboys on a 40-yard drive and Greg Zuerlein’s 49-yard field goal sent it to overtime. Dallas ended it after New England punted on its first possession in OT as the Patriots dropped to 0-4 at home for the first time in Belichick’s 22 years as coach.

Prescott finished 35 of 51 for 445 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, but he suffered a calf strain on the game’s final play and will be evaluated Monday. Lamb had nine catches for 149 yards and two scores.

Jones finished 15 of 21 for 229 yards, two touchdowns and that critical interception, and Damien Harris rushed 18 times for 101 yards and a score.

Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter after a collision on kickoff. Left tackle Tyron Smtih left the third quarter with an ankle issue.

On the final play of the game, Prescott injured his calf strain and was seen in a walking boot in his press conference.

The Cowboys have a bye week next week.