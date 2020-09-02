Cowboys cut four more players

The Dallas Cowboys started off Wednesday by releasing three players. Quarterback Clayton Thorson, offensive lineman Adam Redmond and wide receiver Devin Smith.

Late Wednesday afternoon the team shed four additional players including one rookie. All the cuts are in advance of Saturday afternoon’s deadline to reduce rosters to 53 players and 16 practice squad players.

Of the four players cut Wednesday afternoon, two had suffered season-ending injuries. Mitch Hyatt and Wyatt Miller, both offensive tackles, were not going to play this year.

Also let go were rookie tight end Charlie Taumoepeau and tackle Pace Murphy.

The Cowboys will be at 53 players by 3:00 pm Saturday. They open the regular season on the road versus the Los Angels Rams on September 13th.