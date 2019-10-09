Cooper having strong season

While the Dallas Cowboys are still licking their wounds after Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers there is at least one bright spot on the team.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper is having a great year so far. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has more.

Boy Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has certainly been worth that first round pick the Cowboys sent the Raiders last year to acquire his services. After five games this year Cooper is the second leading receiver in the NFL when it comes to yards with 512. And he has the second most touchdown receptions in the NFL among wide receivers with five. And check this out in 14 games he’s caught eighty-five passes for one thousand two hundred and thirty-seven yards and eleven touchdowns. That’s fourteen and a half yards a catch and he’s been a go to guy for the Cowboys for sure.

As for an injury update on this Wednesday neither of the Cowboys starting offensive tackles practiced on Wednesday Tyron Smith did do some rehab Lael Collins was out also linebacker Leighton Vanderesh came down with an illness and did not practice on Wednesday for the Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola.