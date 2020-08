After major off season neck surgery Cowboys Middle Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch says he’s ready to play football in the 2020 season.

Van Esch started his career with record setting performance in his first season, but suffered a major neck injury in his second year, that left him on the sidelines.

Vander Esch spoke with the media from Cowboys training camp in Frisco, Texas on Thursday and said he’s ready to go. Former Quarterback and Cowboys broadcaster has this Silver Star Nation report….