As the Dallas Cowboys begin to finally show some offensive performance in 2020, their youthful Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore is a popular guy.

Moore….a legend at Boise State as a quarterback, is on the short list of candidates for the Head Coaching position at the school. His name has also been in the rumor mill for NFL coaching jobs.

Cowboys broadcaster and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg says Moore can relate to the players and is a hot commodity.