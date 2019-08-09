SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: TLCA determined to overcome one-win season

SAN ANGELO — Last season was riddled with injuries and bad memories for the TLCA Eagles, but 2019 is a new year and the team is working to overcome last season’s one-win performance.

The Eagles have 11 starters returning for the 2019 season, but the team only consists of five seniors. According to head coach Brent Rider, TLCA is the top school in San Angelo and the team has left last season in the past.

“In the past TLCA has had some good football teams and the last few years we’ve struggled,” Rider said. “It would be nice to get that back to where we are the premier school in San Angelo. I do think we are the premier school in San Angelo. I think we’re the best school in the town. That’s not a knock on the other ones. It’s just my opinion and right now we’re working to get that turned around.”

TLCA is set to begin its season on Aug. 30 with a home game against Eldorado at Lakeview Stadium.