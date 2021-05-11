Schedule release for San Angelo United FC

SAN ANGELO- The schedule for San Angelo United FC’s inaugural season is officially announced, exclusively on KLST. The schedule features ten matches against five teams across West Texas. All matches will be played on Sunday.

The season gets started with a road match on May 22nd against Azteca Women FC out of Amarillo. The home opener will be the week following, May 29th against San Antonio Corinthians. Below is the full season schedule.

May 22nd- @ Azteca Women FC (Amarillo)

May 29th- vs. San Antonio Corinthians

June 5th- @ FPS FC (Midland)

June 12th- @ Revolution FC (Odessa)

June 19th- vs. Cosmos FC (El Paso)

June 26th- vs. Azteca Women FC (Amarillo)

July 3rd- vs. San Antonio Corinthians

July 10th- vs. FPS FC (Midland)

July 17th- @ Revolution FC (Odessa)

July 24th- @ Cosmos FC (El Paso)

San Angelo United FC is a semi-professional women’s soccer team, joining the largest developmental soccer league in the United States, the United Premier Soccer League. 2021 is the inaugural season for the Women’s Division of the UPSL, directed by former men’s national team member, Paul Caliguiri.

KLST will be the exclusive home for San Angelo United FC as the season progresses.