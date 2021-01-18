San Angelo’s youth competes in 1st annual Martin Luther King Tournament

SAN ANGELO — 22 boys and girls youth basketball teams from the area competed in the first annual Martin Luther King Tournament at Next Level Sports.
The three-day event wrapped up on Monday evening with three finals games. In 12u girls the F.3.A.R. beat the Wall Ballers 37-12, while in 10u boys the Warriors beat the 325 Bulls 31-29, and in 12u boys the Mavericks beat the 325 Bulls 56-32.
Tournament Coordinator Tony Allen said, “It was good to see everyone at the event because they (players) are the future athletes of San Angelo.” Allen also wanted to thank everyone who participated.
