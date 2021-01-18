San Angelo’s youth competes in 1st annual Martin Luther King Tournament

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three weeks ago the Wall Hawks lost a tough road game to Jim Ned 40-21 in District 6-3A.

It was a long bus ride home from Tuscola and it looked like another run at a district championship could be in jeopardy. A few days prior, TLCA beat Jim Ned on the road 57-36 and the Ballinger Bearcats were rolling over opponents with a 14-0 overall record, 3-0 in district.

The Hawks looked like the outside team looking in on their 80-mile drive back.

Flash forward to the end of January and its Wall that sits atop District 6-3A with a 5-1 record. The Hawks returned key pieces from injury, are adjusting to new head coach Travis Dawson and sent a message last week with wins over those teams they were once looking up at.