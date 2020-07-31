SAISD cancels season tickets, sets capacity for football games

Lake View High School — Team Scores

SAN ANGELO — With the health and safety of our students, staff, and community in mind and in accordance with mass gathering regulations and recently issued University Interscholastic League (UIL) protocols, attendance at all San Angelo ISD football home games will be at a maximum capacity of fifty percent (50%) occupancy or 7,000 fans until further notice. Due to these occupancy limitations, for the 2020 football season, we regret that SAISD will not be selling season tickets and there will be no reserved seating. All season ticket holders will be offered their same seat locations from the 2019 – 2020 football season when capacity limitations are lifted and season ticket sales resume.

For this season, general admission tickets will be available the week of each home game for purchase at the following locations: 

We are excited to offer a new streaming service for all Lake View and Central High School football games through Concho Sports Network this year for families and fans that are not able to attend in-person. Fans will be able to watch games at no-charge on the Concho Sports Network website at www.conchosports.com as well as on YouTubeFacebook, and Twitter. Pregame and postgame content such as coach and player interviews are also expected to be included in the live stream. Concho Sports Network was the sole bid received by SAISD for the video streaming rights for the games and is at no cost to the district. We hope our loyal fans will show up to cheer on our Chiefs and Bobcats, whether in the stands or virtually through this new live streaming option.

