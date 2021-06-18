SA United focusing on defense ahead of homestand

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Five weeks into the season, San Angelo United FC is in second place in the West Texas Conference.
And now they’re getting ready for something the club has never experienced in its two-month history.
United (2-1-2) is preparing for its first-ever three-match homestand starting June 26 against Amarillo’s Azteca FC.
To get ready, San Angelo is developing a “protect this house” mentality and focusing heavily on defense this week in practice. United has conceded nine goals in four matches.
Kickoff against Azteca FC is set for 10 a.m. at OId Bobcat Stadium.
