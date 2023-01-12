SAN ANGELO, TX— A big day for Cornerstone Christian Lady Lion volleyball player, Rylie Clements, as she signed to further her academic and athletic career at Oklahoma Christian University.

Clements was a four-year starter on varsity and collected many awards during her time at Cornerstone.

“I’m extremely excited to go play in college. I’ve been waiting for this since middle school. I’m very excited that I’m finally done recruiting, and I’ve got it decided. Going to Oklahoma is very exciting because they are a very competitive team and they are in the Lone Star Conference. They also have a very good biology program which is what I’m looking for because I’m going to go into Pre-Med,” said Clements.