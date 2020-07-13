Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a dunk, next to Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets said Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.

Westbrook made the revelation on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden — neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week — would be with the team in the next few days.

In Westbrook’s case, that now seems most unlikely.

“I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando,” Westbrook wrote on his Instagram page. “I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared.”

Westbrook is averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game for the Rockets this season. Houston has clinched a playoff spot and resumes its season with the first of eight seeding games on July 31 against Dallas.

Westbrook also offered a word of caution in his post.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and continued support,” he wrote. “Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!”

More Stories for you

• ‘Showdown in San Angelo’ concludes on Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Drag boats were flying on Lake Nasworthy over the weekend for the “Showdown in San Angelo”. The S…

• LIVE TRACKER: Area high schools adjust summer workouts due to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the spike of COVID-19 cases around the Concho Valley, many local high schools are having to a…

• UIL grants eligibility to remote learners for sports, extracurricular activities

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) added another chapter to its guidelines Friday m…

• Rams Basketball reveals dates for 2020 camps

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State Athletics and Rams Basketball announced the dates for their 2020 summer camps Monday a…

• ASU hosts Ram Club Golf Tournament

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State athletic department hosted the Ram Club Golf Tournament at Bentwood Country Club on Monday…

• Three-peat: Hudson, Williams win 2020 San Angelo Country Club Men’s Partnership

SAN ANGELO, Texas– John Duke Hudson and Colton Williams defended their title and won the 61st San Angelo Country Club…