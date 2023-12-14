SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Robert Lee Lady Steers are off to a great start to the 2023-2024 season, as they sit at 12-4 on the year.

The Lady Steers have bounced back in a in a big way after an underwhelming 2022 campaign and are extremely proud to see their hard work paying off before their very eyes.

“I think coming off a state tournament the year before, with a lot of expectations on that group, they maybe were a little over their head then. But you know they took the confidence from that, put the work in with it and now they’re ready for anything that comes at them,” said head coach, Bud Halfman.

After going 13-13 a year ago, Robert Lee really challenged themselves this offseason to never settle for less and get back to their dominant ways on the hardwood.

“It’s really great this year. Last year, it was really rough because we were all kind of new and had two returning varsity starters. We had to work together, and we butt heads a lot last year. So, just coming together this year and playing as a team was what has helped us a lot this year. We’re playing together and not just as individuals,” said Lady Steer senior, Kailey Freeman.

“I think with all of our confidence building up through the preseason, we should be able to do great during district. It’s going to be a dogfight every game no matter what. I just think that confidence is key, as coach Halfman always says. I just think that’s the big thing and I think it’ll help us a lot when we get into district,” said Lady Steers senior, Kenzie Galicia.