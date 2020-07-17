Rangers reliever Martin on injured list because of COVID-19

Texas Rangers’ Rougned Odor, left, Danny Santana, top, catching coach Hector Ortiz and Willie Calhoun, right, participate in an intrasquad game during baseball practice at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers reliever Brett Martin has been placed on the injured list because of his positive test for the coronavirus before the start of their summer camp.

The move came eight days before the Rangers’ season opener against Colorado. Martin already was at higher risk for COVID-19 because he has Type 1 diabetes. He had a positive test during intake testing two weeks ago and experienced mild symptoms of the disease including congestion and fatigue.

Martin doesn’t count against the team’s 40-man roster limit because he’s on the injured list due to the coronavirus. The move put the Rangers at 38 players.

The Rangers open the season on July 24 against the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

