Rangers’ Kluber could be done for year with shoulder injury

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Kluber was removed from the game after one inning. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca)

ARLINGTON (AP) — Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber could be done for the season.

He is headed to the injured list after just one inning of work in his debut as a Texas Rangers starter. He has a tear in a small muscle in his right shoulder and is not expected to make another start this season — if he pitches at all.

He does not need surgery but will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection. The right-hander will then be evaluated in about four weeks to determine if he can start throwing again.

Team president and general manager Jon Daniels said Monday an MRI revealed a grade 2 tear.

“Given the time frame here and the nature of a 60-game schedule and everything that goes with it, the timeline is not on our side,” Daniels said. “We will give him his period to rest, and then if it’s recovered, or the injury is healed to the point where he can begin throwing, he’ll do so with the potential to possibly be ready for the end of the season. If that is the case, it’d probably be more likely as a reliever, given the time needed to build up as a starter.”

Kluber exited Sunday’s game with tightness behind his shoulder. It was his first start in the majors since May 1, 2019, when he broke his right forearm on liner to the mound. He injured his side during rehab last summer.

The Rangers acquired Kluber in a trade from Cleveland in December, adding him to a rotation with All-Star left-hander Mike Minor and hard-throwing veteran Lance Lynn.

