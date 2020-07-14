Rangers in new home with Gallo back and bolstered rotation

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo follows through on a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have All-Star slugger Joey Gallo back and a bolstered starting rotation for their new home.

The Rangers were 10 games over .500 halfway through manager Chris Woodward’s first season. They faded in the second half with Gallo hurt and some inconsistent pitching. Gallo is recovered from right wrist surgery.

He had no symptoms despite testing positive for coronavirus. Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and veterans Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles were added to the rotation.

Texas will open the season at home against the Colorado Rockies on July 24. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

The opener will be their first game in a new stadium with a retractable roof.

