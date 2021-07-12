Rams’ RHP Trent Baker drafted in 9th round of MLB Draft by St. Louis

SAN ANGELO- Angelo State RHP Trent Baker is going pro. The junior from Georgetown, TX has been selected as the 271st overall pick in the 9th round by the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the 2021 season, Baker finished 13-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 106.2 innings pitched. He was named the pitcher of the year in the Lone Star Conference, and the South Central Region of NCAA Division II.

Baker led the Lone Star Conference in numerous categories, including wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. He also led the Rams to a South Central Regional championship, and an appearance in the national semifinals.