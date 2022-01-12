SAN ANGELO– Angelo State is back at home for a pair of Lone Star Conference games starting on Thursday.



The Rams are 0-1 in conference play and coming off a win in their final non-conference contest last week.



First up is a matchup against Midwestern State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stephens Arena at the Junell Center. The Mustangs have lost five of their last six games and hold the lowest-scoring offense in the LSC.



Hear what Rams head coach Cinco Boone had to say about the matchup in the video above.