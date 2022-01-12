SAN ANGELO– Angelo State is back at home for a pair of Lone Star Conference games starting on Thursday.
The Rams are 0-1 in conference play and coming off a win in their final non-conference contest last week.
First up is a matchup against Midwestern State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stephens Arena at the Junell Center. The Mustangs have lost five of their last six games and hold the lowest-scoring offense in the LSC.
Hear what Rams head coach Cinco Boone had to say about the matchup in the video above.
SAN ANGELO– Angelo State is back at home for a pair of Lone Star Conference games starting on Thursday.