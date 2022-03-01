ANGELO STATE– Angelo State overcame a six-point deficit to send the game to overtime and defeated UT Permian Basin 78-77 in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament on Tuesday.
The Rams (20-8) will face West Texas A&M in the second round of the LSC Tournament at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
