San Angelo, TX— Coming off one of their best seasons in program history, Angelo State has been picked to finish first in the Lone Star Conference.

The announcement comes at the 2022 LSC media day that was held in McKinney, Texas.

“It’s an honor obviously in a Lone Star Conference. It’s a great football conference. It’s a great honor to look at it, but a lot of it has to do with what you have done in the past. Last year we had a good run and did some great things, but last year was last year,” said Girsch.

Nathaniel Omayebu III was named preseason offensive player of the year after his 2021 season leading the LSC in rushing yards.

“Take everything as it is, you know, and keep pushing. Not stress about too much and that’s kind of the thing I’ve learned over the years growing up and working. Just trying to be the best football player I can be and be the best role model for my younger brothers and other siblings as well,” said Omayebu.