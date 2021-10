SAN ANGELO, TX. — The San Angelo football team would pick up win number one at LeGrand Stadium this season, scoring early and often defeating Western New Mexico 62-3.

Hagen Garvin threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns while Kason Philips scored two touchdowns on the ground for the Rams.

San Angelo is back in action next Saturday at West Texas A&M. Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m.