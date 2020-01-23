Rams looking for statement win against St. Edwards

SAN ANGELO — Midway through its conference schedule Angelo State has a 7-3 record and has shown glimpses of being one of the best teams in the Lone Star Conference, but lacks a signature win.

The Rams (11-3 overall, 7-3 in LSC) took No. 20 Dallas Baptist to overtime and held a lead into the second half against No. 4 West Texas A&M, a week ago.

They’ll have another chance to pick up a statement win when they welcome No. 6 St. Edwards to the Junell Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

They’re now welcoming No. 6 St. Edwards to the Junell Center on Thursday and

The Hilltoppers (16-1, 10-1) have the 11th best scoring offense in the nation, averaging 89.5 points per game.

Rams head coach Cinco Boone knows in order to beat St. Edwards, it starts with slowing down its high scoring offense.

Hear what Boone had to say in the video above.